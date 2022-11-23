Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?

How strong could earthquakes in West Texas get?
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas.

It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories.

“We’re no longer talking about those small earthquakes where you get a little rattle,” said USGS seismologist Elizabeth Cochran. “We’re now seeing those earthquakes that sometimes can result in damage to nearby structures.”

Cochran has seen this scenario in Oklahoma, where earthquakes eventually grew to a 5.8 magnitude before regulators stepped in and made significant changes.

In Texas, the culprit is produced water-disposal sites West of Midland-Odessa near Mentone, an area where almost nobody lives.

So far, the quakes haven’t caused much damage, but increased disposal means increased earthquake intensity.

“It’s very possible that the earthquakes will continue increasing,” USGS seismologist Justin Rubenstein said back in February. “It’s very likely you’ll reach some sort of maximum, and that to some degree will be controlled by the amount of fluid injected.”

That’s where the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) comes into play. If earthquakes are happening in less populated areas, nobody bats an eye. When people in San Antonio and Austin start shaking, regulators take notice.

The agency announced it would send inspectors to the sites, but what will be done about the situation is unknown. The RRC could ban or reduce injection in the area, forcing operators to find alternative water disposal methods like in Oklahoma.

But as water is injected into the ground in mass quantities, the dumping effect can push that water to unknown distances, a problem that’s still being studied in Texas.

“Those fields have traveled tens of miles, and they’re affecting earthquake rates at pretty high distances from the high-rate injection wells,” Cochran said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for Capital Murder
Parents arrested for murder of a child under the age of 10
Kendall Phillips
REPORT: Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student
Fatal Accident (gfx)
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
Johnny Leeallen Triplett failed to control his speed and struck Jerry Don Scroggins from the...
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County
5.3 Earthquake shakes Reeves County
USGS raises magnitude of Reeves County Earthquake from 5.3 to 5.4

Latest News

Scientists warned West Texas' earthquakes could get stronger. What happens next?
Challenging the Status Quo with Thomas Fellows
Challenging the Staus Quo with Thomas Fellows
The West Texas boxer will be fighting in Manny Pacquiao’s undercard against a Korean boxer.
West Texas boxer set to fight in South Korea
The holidays are the deadliest for drunk driving incidents
MPD warning against drunk driving ahead of the holidays