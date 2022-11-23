MPD warning against drunk driving ahead of the holidays

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, the Midland Police Department is reminding drivers to not drink and drive.

“If you have people, family get together and work company get togethers people tend to drink a little bit more than what they were prepared for and some people don’t realize how much they drank and how inebriated they are and they get behind the wheel and that’s very dangerous,” said MPD Officer Chane Blandford.

The holiday season is the deadliest time of the year when it comes to drunk driving.

Blandford says they see more DWI’s and accidents during the holiday season.

“If you feel like you had a little bit too much or if you have drunk it’s okay just get an Uber, get a ride, call somebody, I’m pretty sure everybody has a friend that they can call to come pick them up and take them wherever they need to go,” said Blandford.

The police department recommends not taking the chance as a $40 Uber ride could end up saving lives and saving you a lot of money in the long run.

Blandford says if you are sober and driving home be alert as those who make the mistake of driving intoxicated are drawn to light and won’t see you..

“That’s why officers tend to get hit more, during the holiday season because of drunk driving while driving in towards the lights,” said Blandford.

He also recommends driving on the outside lane if possible, to avoid drunk drivers.

Blandford says the department has a DWI squad that is dispatched specifically to look for drunk drivers and it’s all they handle, so be careful.

“When I worked the night shift I had a young couple with a baby in the back seat that got side swiped by a young man who was on his way to becoming a doctor and lost his medical license and everything because he did a hit and run as a drunk driver,” said Blandford.

It’s important to be safe as it could not only save other lives, but your life as well.

