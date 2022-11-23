Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry host 36th annual Thanksgiving community lunch

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, November 23, was an opportunity for members of the community to feast together for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Executive Director of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, Nancy Ivy, said this meal serves as way for people to and enjoy a home cooked meal, free of charge.

“Things have gone up as far as turkeys and all the trimmings, and here I’m just happy they’re getting that traditional all the sides Thanksgiving meal,” Ivy said.

Ivy said they’re serving more people than ever before but serving this Thanksgiving meal for the past 36 years to the community and seeing a smile on people’s faces is generational for her and her family.

“I’ve done this since I was eight years old, now seeing my own children, 3rd generation, giving back to the community giving back and just saying thank you for everyone that has given for this to happen,” Ivy said. “We’re all in the midst everybody that donated the turkeys, everybody that donated everything this is what you help us do, you’re not here physically but you help us feed the community of Midland.”

Ivy said success of the event was made possible with some extra help.

“Legacy is out right now, Matthew Martial arts, every year Jason Matthews with his team comes out every single year,” Ivy said. “We are so blessed to have them they know what to do, they get in there and help me along the way, so we are just blessed to have over 100 volunteers in this building.”

Ivy says she will continue to cook her father’s recipes (specifically his stuffing/dressing), looking forward to next year’s meal as the event has gotten bigger over the past 36 years.

“Thank you, the city of Midland, and all who donated and all who gave, and all the glory goes to our Lord Jesus Christ,” Ivy said.

Confirmed by the Midland Soup Kitchen they served 682 people for the Thanksgiving meal and hopes to see the community at their 36th annual Christmas meal on December 22.

