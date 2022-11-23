Medic flown to hospital after rescuing man trapped in grain bin, fire officials said

Crews suspended the man so he wouldn’t sink further into the grain and added steel plates around him to relieve pressure.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A man trapped in a grain bin is alive and well after a three-hour rescue Tuesday, according to fire officials in Arkansas.

Osceola Fire Chief Peter Hill said the man apparently fell into the bin around 9 a.m. and was unable to get out.

People were trying to help as first responders arrived about 15 minutes after the call came in.

“We found the victim. The people working there with him were trying to get him out at that time. He was trapped pretty much to his neck,” training officer Bud Gore said.

Fire Capt. Ray Williams told KAIT three rescue crews were in the grain bin to help the man trapped inside.

Gore said it was important to get the grain off the victim as quickly as possible.

“The grain is constantly putting pressure on the victim. It makes it harder for them to breathe. Every time they move, it just keeps crashing down on them, so we must get that grain off there as quick we can,” Gore explained.

Crews suspended the man so he wouldn’t sink further into the grain and added steel plates around him to relieve pressure.

“We decided to cut the grain bin to lower the level,” Gore said. “When the vac truck arrived, we actually used the vac truck to remove the grain from around the victim.”

A medic tending to the victim during the rescue found himself engulfed in grain as well. He was rescued and flown to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The first victim was able to walk away from the incident after receiving medical attention.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested for Capital Murder
Parents arrested for murder of a child under the age of 10
Kendall Phillips
REPORT: Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student
Fatal Accident (gfx)
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
Johnny Leeallen Triplett failed to control his speed and struck Jerry Don Scroggins from the...
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County
5.3 Earthquake shakes Reeves County
USGS raises magnitude of Reeves County Earthquake from 5.3 to 5.4

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
FILE - Police held a news conference to provide an update in the investigation of the deaths of...
Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee