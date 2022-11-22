HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB women’s basketball wins home opener over Sul Ross

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin women’s basketball team won its first home game of the season by defeating Sul Ross State 86-53 on Monday.

Holly Hemmeline and Diavian Spencer led the way with 15 points each while Andreea Mancha added 13 and Avalon Munoz scored 11. Hemmeline also added in six rebounds as the Falcons dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Lobos 37-29.

