HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB women’s basketball wins home opener over Sul Ross

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin women’s basketball team won its first home game of the season by defeating Sul Ross State 86-53 on Monday.

Four players scored in double figures on Monday as UT Permian Basin Women’s Basketball cruised to a victory in their home opener against Sul Ross State, 86-53.

Holly Hemmeline and Diavian Spencer led the way with 15 points each while Andreea Mancha added 13 and Avalon Munoz scored 11.  Hemmeline also added in six rebounds as the Falcons dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Lobos 37-29.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

