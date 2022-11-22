ConocoPhillips provides Thanksgiving meal for Manor Park Midland staff members

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, November 22, all 250 employees received a Thanksgiving turkey dinner for four, as a thanks for their service to the community.

ConocoPhillips started doing this for Manor Park in 2020, to show the staff who have worked through the pandemic and serve the elderly population in the Permian Basin how much they’re appreciated.

CEO of Manor Park, Stephen Nelson, said the gesture is extra special.

“I think with inflation and the economy been the way it’s been over the last year and a half, it’s a blessing,” Nelson said. “When people are struggling to put food on the table, to have ConocoPhillips step in and take some relief, financial relief, off the employees of Manor Park it could’ve come at a better time.”

Nelson said it warms his heart to see a smile on employees faces, as Manor Park is grateful for the generous donation this holiday season.

“I just really want to say thank you to ConocoPhillips for supporting the staff at Manor Park, and letting them have a special thanksgiving,” Nelson said.

Manor Park will continue their mission of being dedicated to providing a continuum of care for people aged 62 and older to live life to the fullest with independence, security and choice.

