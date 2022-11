Texas (KOSA) -CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 11/22

More low clouds and fog will be possible between 5 am and 11 am on Tuesday and Wednesday causing low visibility and hazardous driving conditions. Skies should clear by the afternoon allowing temperatures to warm up a little more each afternoon through mid-week.

A strong cold front will arrive in West Texas on Thanksgiving day bringing breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Chilly conditions look to continue on Friday with a slight chance of some rain but there may be some snow possibilities due to colder temperatures. Stay Tuned!

Stay with the CBS7 FIRST ALERT team of meteorologists for your Thanksgiving weather.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.