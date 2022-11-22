2 hour arrival needed at Midland International Air & Space Port

By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says in addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure on the morning of November 22nd.

The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. On the morning of November 22nd,  wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.

