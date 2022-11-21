Parents arrested for murder of a child under the age of 10

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The mother and step-father of an 8-year-old boy have been arrested in Ector County for capital murder- child under 10 years old and injury of a child.

According to court documents Megan Lange, 29, and Rodolfo Reyes, 33, are accused of capital murder in the death of their 8- year- old son.

On Saturday Nov. 5, Ector County Deputies were called the 2000 block of Huntington in Odessa about an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived, Odessa Fire Rescue were performing CPR on the boy. He was taken immediately to Medical Center Hospital.

Hospital staff continued to perform life saving measures, however the boy died and an investigation began.

Court documents say when the investigators arrived to the hospital they found the boy had suspicious injuries including lacerations on his head, legs and back. He also appeared to be malnourished small for children in his age group.

Investigators then talked to Lange who said the boy had woken up after defecating and urinating on himself. She said she bathed him then carried him back to the couch in the living room.

Lange said she was talking to the boy when his head fell back and he was no longer breathing. She said she checked to see if he was breathing and he was not so she called 9-1-1.

Court documents say investigators talked to the other six children in the house and the two oldest said their dad, Reyes, was living in the house and was there the day the boy died.

Reyes willingly went to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office and spoke to investigators. He denied causing any bodily injury to the child but said he was at home on the day the child died.

An autopsy revealed the 8-year-old boy’s cause of death was asphyxiation by manual strangulation with underlying causes of neglect.

According to court documents Lange and Reyes were in care, custody and control of the child at the time of his death. Lange and Reyes are both charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 10 and injury of a child.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

