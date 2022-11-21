Officer involved shooting at Y Knot bar in Midland

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to the City of Midland, the Texas Rangers are investigating a Midland Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 12:45 a.m.

Officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Y Knot bar in Midland.

During the incident, an officer’s weapon was fired, striking 23-year-old Christopher Hernandez from Midland.

Hernandez was subsequently arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The officer whose weapon was discharged is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation and the investigation by the Texas Rangers.

As per Midland Police Department protocols, the Texas Rangers are called as the lead investigative agency for incidents involving shots fired by a Midland Police Department Officer.

