Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets

This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many American workers can expect to receive substantial pay raises in 2023.

With the new year around the corner, employers say they are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6%.

That is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

The higher compensation is attributed to the rising cost of living and the tight labor market.

With inflation still at 7.7%, workers will still see their buying power diminish.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall Phillips
REPORT: Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Johnny Leeallen Triplett failed to control his speed and struck Jerry Don Scroggins from the...
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County
Fatal Accident (gfx)
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
5.3 Earthquake shakes Reeves County
USGS raises magnitude of Reeves County Earthquake from 5.3 to 5.4

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
LIVE: Biden to pardon turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
LIVE: Biden pardons turkey for Thanksgiving
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in...
Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?