Finding Family: Alexus & Daniel

(KOSA) - We are starting off our Finding Family series by introducing you to a young Brother-Sister duo who are shining bright in their own interests.

But as we learned, they both have a servant’s heart.

Alexus, 16, and Daniel, 11, are two peas in a pod but are unique in their own way.

“I like to sing, read, and sometimes dance,” said Alexus.

“I like to go outside, climb trees, and sometimes read, and play video games,” said Daniel.

They currently call San Angelo home. Recently, they made a trip to the Midland where they spent a day enjoying a couple of fun businesses. The two made fun memories and pictures at ‘I Love My Selfie’.

They even dove into the world of coding and gaming at Code Ninjas, something that piqued the interest of Daniel.

As for Alexus, she is a Junior in high school. Along with her education, R.O.T.C is where she is excelling.

“I think it’s just fun,” Alexus explained.

As she sets her sights on the future, Alexus realizes her interest fall close to home.

“I want to do criminal justice or work with kids, like in foster care, CPS,” Alexus said.

Even Daniel has his mind on service to others.

“I want to be either a cop, SWAT team or military” Daniel explained.

The reason behind Daniel’s interests is beyond his years, to say the least, but he is set on dedicating his future to others, just like his sister.

“Make the world a better place,” said Daniel.

These siblings have been in foster care for almost a year now and as we approach the holiday season, they simply ask for one thing.

“I mean, to that I actually have someone that loves me and that wants to take in a kid that actually wants to live somewhere,” said Alexus.

They have a bright future ahead of them.

If you’d like to be a part of Alexus and Daniel’s future, you can click on any of the links below:

One Accord for Kids Texas

Heart Gallery

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.