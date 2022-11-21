Ector County ISD fine arts to receive $175,000 in grant support from the Education Foundation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -) The Education Foundation of Odessa is excited to announce they are the recipients of a $175,000 grant from the FMH Foundation.

The Foundation plans to use the money to help support the growth of the 5th Grade Strings Program in ECISD and assist in the ongoing Permian High School Auditorium Revamp.

The 5th Grade Strings program is expected to receive new instruments to the program that will allow the district to increase the number of students participating, and the Permian Auditorium will see improvements to the Sound & Light Booth. The PHS auditorium supports students from multiple campuses across ECISD and hosts several events for UIL Music Region VI.

The Permian Basin has a rich history of excellent Fine Arts programs and ECISD continually seeks to invest in projects that enrich the lives of the students in the Permian Basin and foster creativity and self-expression.

“The ECISD Fine Arts Department is incredibly grateful to the FMH Foundation and the Education Foundation for their continued generosity to both our ECISD students and the Permian Basin community. This grant will allow students across the district to access the new 5th Grade Strings program and will greatly improve the production capacity at the Permian HS Auditorium.” - Dr. Aaron Hawley, Director of Fine Arts ECISD.

