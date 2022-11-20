Odessa College celebrated their 2nd annual Turkey Trot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College celebrated their second annual Turkey Trot in the OC Sports Complex Center on Saturday morning.

The first 100 people to donate food or toiletries to the Wrangler Food pantry, received a free navy-blue Turkey Trot t-shirt.

Participants also got the chance to enter to win a $500 HEB gift card from the 2022 ‘30 for 30 Fitness Challenge’ if they worked out for at least 30 minutes at different workout stations throughout the OC Sports Center.

The Community Recreation Director tells us that she’s happy to see the community come together.

“It’s the best feeling to see everybody again out there being together with their family, with their friends, and getting active at the same time and just doing things for themselves,” said Christine Williams, Community Recreation Director for the OC Sports Center.

