McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash that occurred in Reeves County.

The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Joseph Orr of Denton, Texas, was traveling westbound on IH-20 and was struck by Orta-Gonzalez. As a result of the collision, Orr’s car was left disabled in the center of the westbound lanes.

A third driver did not see Orr’s car in the roadway and struck him. Orr was then struck again by a fourth driver. Both passengers in Orr’s car were pronounced deceased on the scene.

Juan Orta-Gonzalez was placed under arrest for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter.

