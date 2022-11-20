Local law enforcement agencies stopped human smuggling attempts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday night, the partnership units of Brewster County Deputies and Alpine Border Patrol Agents ventured East, to assist the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the mutual aid agreement between the two counties.

During the course of the evening, numerous smuggling attempts were interrupted, including this Chevrolet pickup that fled from a Brewster County Deputy and Alpine Border Patrol Agent. The vehicle ran through a pasture fence and was disabled.

At one point during the evening, 4 smuggling attempts were being disrupted, at the same time, by different law enforcement agencies in Terrell County.

All suspects were referred to the appropriate agencies for prosecution.

Officials say they were happy to lend a hand and will continue to support our partner agencies.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.