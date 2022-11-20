Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred on IH-20, 19 miles southwest of Toyah, in Reeves County.

The investigation determined that Johnny Leeallen Triplett, 65, was traveling westbound on IH-20 near mile marker 3.

The second driver, Jerry Don Scroggins, 48, was also traveling westbound and was stopped in the right lane due to backed-up traffic on the roadway.

Triplett failed to control his speed and struck Scroggins from the rear and died on the scene.

