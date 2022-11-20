Fatal crash in Gaines County on FM 2055

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on November 18, 2022, a fatal crash occurred in Gaines County on FM 2055, 3.5 miles south of Denver City.

The investigation revealed that 32-year-old Lorena Paz-Alvarez was traveling southbound on FM 2055. Paz-Alvarez failed to negotiate a curve and veered into the east barrow ditch where it rolled over. She was ejected from the vehicle.

Paz-Alvarez was transported to the Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City where she died from her injuries.

