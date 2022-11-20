Texas (KOSA) -CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 11/22

A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 am CST / 9 am MST. Wednesday foggy conditions will be possible causing low visibility and hazardous driving conditions. Skies should clear by the afternoon allowing temperatures to warm up a little more each afternoon through mid-week.

A strong cold front will arrive in West Texas on Thanksgiving day bringing breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Chilly conditions look to continue on Friday with a slight chance of some rain but there may be some snow possibilities due to colder temperatures. Stay Tuned!

