San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison after fatal crash

A decorated veteran who served as a combat translator in Afghanistan, was killed in the DWI crash
The fatal crash was caused by Gonzales driving while intoxicated
The fatal crash was caused by Gonzales driving while intoxicated(Envato)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 28-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 60 years in prison, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office.

Friday afternoon, the jury found Armando Gonzales Jr, guilty of Felony Murder..

Judge Jeffery T. Robnett assessed punishment at 60 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a fine in the amount of $10,000.

The evidence presented in the case showed that on January 24, 2021, officers responded to a fatality crash on W. County Road 140.

Mr. Gonzales admitted to being the driver of the vehicle to law enforcement.

Mr. Gonzales’s Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was .146.

The legal limit is .08.

The black box from the vehicle showed the defendant was going 97 miles an hour down WCR 140.

He ran a stop sign and lost control of the vehicle.

He collided with a dumpster, throwing the dumpster twenty yards.

The vehicle came to stop in the yard of a nearby residence.

The backseat passenger, Michelle Gomez, was killed instantly.

Mrs. Gomez was a decorated veteran who served as a combat translator in Afghanistan.

The defendant had been previously convicted of misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) twice in 2017.

This being the defendant’s third DWI incident increased it to a felony offense.

This felony DWI became the underlying felony for the Felony Murder charge.

The range of punishment for Felony Murder is 5 years to 99 years or Life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
MCS Administrators Indicted
Three former MCS Administrators indicted by a grand jury
Kendall Phillips
REPORT: Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student
Officials say that the investigation is ongoing.
Midland Police Department investigates fatal crash near the 200 block of W. Front St.
A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on...
Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn

Latest News

Midland ISD host 8th annual Permian Basin mental health conference
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Saturday
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: A wintry mix possible with light accumulations
Wink Wildcats win Area Championship
RECAP: Wink wins Area Championship over Santo
This show began in the 1950′s in southside Odessa, and it has become one of the most...
The 51st Tejano Super Car Show returns to West Texas