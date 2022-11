WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Wildcats defeated the Santo Wildcats 35-19 on Thursday night to win the Area Championship and remain unbeaten.

Wink (12-0) advances to the 3rd round, where it will face Albany (10-2) next Friday in San Angelo.

Watch the video above for highlights and a postgame interview from Thursday’s game.

