Player(s) of the Week: Gavin Padron and Kavien Ford
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Playoff week two brought two players of the week, Big Spring duo Gavin Padron and Kevin Ford.
Last week Big Spring faced 4th down with just a second left.
Padron scrambled around evading multiple sacks and found Ford in the end zone to save Big Springs’s season.
The play upset 9-1 district champion El Paso Riverside and earned the Steers the Bi-District championship.
Check out the player(s) here.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.