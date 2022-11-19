Player(s) of the Week: Gavin Padron and Kavien Ford

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Playoff week two brought two players of the week, Big Spring duo Gavin Padron and Kevin Ford.

Last week Big Spring faced 4th down with just a second left.

Padron scrambled around evading multiple sacks and found Ford in the end zone to save Big Springs’s season.

The play upset 9-1 district champion El Paso Riverside and earned the Steers the Bi-District championship.

