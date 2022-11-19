Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street.

Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m.

There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road 1050.

At this time those outagee do not have an estimated restoration time.

Keep track of outages and restoration times here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.