Music City Mall held their annual Christmas Spectacular with arrival of Santa Claus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Despite weather condition, this is an annual tradition in the Odessa community to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

General manager of Music City Mall, Greg Morgan, said they wanted families to enjoy all the festivities.

“We got a 360 camera, we’ve got good activity books, reindeer antlers, whole nine yards,” Morgan said. Odessa Fire Dept is here, OPD is here we even had A-1 Homes bring a mobile home out for people to go in. We got mobile video games trailer, hot coco, anything and everything.”

The LA Roller Girls performed on the roller rink, and the grand finale of the day was the grand arrival of Santa Claus.

“We’ve done this in nine-degree weather before, it’s a little bit chilly but still everybody’s in good spirits, Santa brought the snow with him what can we say,” Morgan said.

Morgan said he hopes to see everyone at Music City Mall this holiday season.

“This kind of brings everyone into the spirit and of course we want everyone to come back out and enjoy the mall for Christmas, Santa will be here taking pictures all the way through Christmas Eve,” Morgan said.

