Faith Church Midland host turkey giveaway(CBS7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Church Midland has only been in the community for three months, and as a way to get involved and help the community with Thanksgiving around the corner, Pastor Johnny Paredes said they decided to giveaway turkeys to 220 people.

“As a brand-new church, we’ve just been blessed extremely and as a congregation we thought what better way to say thank you, to the community of Midland to say thank you for having us then being a blessing to those who need a blessing this holiday season,” Paredes said.

The goal of the event was to show love and kindness to residents in the community who may be experiencing a difficult time during the holidays.

More information about Faith Church Midland can be found here.

