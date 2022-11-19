Faith Church Midland host turkey giveaway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Church Midland has only been in the community for three months, and as a way to get involved and help the community with Thanksgiving around the corner, Pastor Johnny Paredes said they decided to giveaway turkeys to 220 people.

“As a brand-new church, we’ve just been blessed extremely and as a congregation we thought what better way to say thank you, to the community of Midland to say thank you for having us then being a blessing to those who need a blessing this holiday season,” Paredes said.

The goal of the event was to show love and kindness to residents in the community who may be experiencing a difficult time during the holidays.

More information about Faith Church Midland can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.