CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: A wintry mix possible with light accumulations

Arctic air has spread into West Texas on Friday setting the stage for some wintry precipitation. East to northeast winds will bring in Gulf of Mexico moisture early Saturday and areas of light freezing drizzle and snow flurries will develop. Moisture looks to be limited so that will limit any accumulations of ice or snow. There could be some travel issues as any ice accumulation will cause some slick spots on bridges and overpasses. There will be a better chance of ice accumulations of up to 1/10″ in the Trans-Pecos and mountain areas which could create more widespread travel issues in those areas.

Wind chill values will drop into the mid to upper teens early Saturday making for a bitterly cold start to the day.

