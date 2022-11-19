CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY: A wintry mix possible with light accumulations

Travel impacts will be limited
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Saturday
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Saturday(KOSA)
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday 11/19:

6:00 PM UPDATE:

Arctic air has spread into West Texas on Friday setting the stage for some wintry precipitation. East to northeast winds will bring in Gulf of Mexico moisture early Saturday and areas of light freezing drizzle and snow flurries will develop. Moisture looks to be limited so that will limit any accumulations of ice or snow. There could be some travel issues as any ice accumulation will cause some slick spots on bridges and overpasses. There will be a better chance of ice accumulations of up to 1/10″ in the Trans-Pecos and mountain areas which could create more widespread travel issues in those areas.

Wind chill values will drop into the mid to upper teens early Saturday making for a bitterly cold start to the day.

You can find New Mexico road updates here, and Texas road updates here.

Stay with the CBS7 FIRST ALERT team of meteorologists concerning this winter weather.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A full-grown buck broke into a family's home and became trapped. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE, CELL...
Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate
MCS Administrators Indicted
Three former MCS Administrators indicted by a grand jury
Kendall Phillips
REPORT: Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student
Officials say that the investigation is ongoing.
Midland Police Department investigates fatal crash near the 200 block of W. Front St.
A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on...
Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/18/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday/Sunday, 11/19 - 11/20
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/18/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/18/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/17/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/17/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/16/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/16/22 PM