New Mexico man dead in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A New Mexico man is dead after a crash on Saturday.

A semi was driving north on CR D3400 approaching the intersection of SH 176. Hilario Luciano Juarez, 58, was traveling west on SH 176 when the semi failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection. This caused a crash between the vehicles.

Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.