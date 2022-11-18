Midland Police Department hosting blue Santa toy drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police Department says their goal is to collect about 8,000 toys for children who don’t have anything to open on Christmas Day.

To do so, MPD is hosting the Blue Santa Toy Drive ahead of the holidays.

Last year was the first year of the drive and they were able to give about 5,000 toys away to children who are less fortunate. This year they hope to beat the number.

“If we can bless some kids, put a little light in their eyes and have something to play with something cool to happen just like every other kid they go to school with then man that’s incredible,” said MPD Officer Chane Blandford.

Blue and white striped boxes are spread out at locations across Midland including the police department, Bowlero, Rogers Ford, Classic Honda, Hillander School and Nalley-Pickle & Welch.

The gifts will be distributed to local nonprofits including Safe Place, Rays of Hope, Share and others from December 12th through the 22nd.

For one officer an encounter with a little boy inspired him to start the drive.

“I talked to a little boy and he told me Santa couldn’t find us cause we’re living in an RV and we’ve been moving around from place to place so it is what it is and gosh it broke my heart so as soon as I had the opportunity we reached out to the community,” said Blandford.

Blandford says he has hope that the community will help them again give out toys and bless children in the area so they have something to look forward to on Christmas morning.

“You see us making traffic stops, issuing citations, taking people to jail, there’s a service portion you know we serve and we protect, there’s a service portion and this is where we get to give back to our community we get to serve those that are less fortunate we get to be there for those that need our help,” said Blandford.

You can have cookies and cocoa with blue Santa on Sunday December 18th from 4pm. to 6pm. in Centennial Park.

Blandford says there’s a chance you might see blue Santa out and about in the next few weeks, so keep an eye out!

