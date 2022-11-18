Midland company donates new roof to veteran

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For many people, replacing a roof is one of the most expensive parts of owning a home, and the price tag can easily ruin the holiday season.

But one company is doing what it can to make sure at least one veteran per year won’t have to worry about any of that.

For Chappell Roofing, it’s just another day off the ground.

But Thursday’s job is no ordinary job.

“We’re here today to give away a roof to a veteran in need,” said Thomas Kiefer, a project manager with Chappell Roofing.

The company, owned by its namesake Jeremy Chappell, donates a roof to a veteran each year as a thank you to West Texas and servicemembers.

I’ve lived in the Permian Basin for 43 years, and it’s taken good care of me and my family,” Chappell said. “I wanted to give back.”

This year’s recipient is Army veteran James Porter. He’s lived in the same Midland home for two decades.

“It’s hard to accept free things,” Porter said. “I didn’t work for it. Yes, I served in the military, but not every veteran gets free stuff all the time, and we don’t ask for that, ya know?”

The roof is not a small gift. Replacing Porter’s roof costs an estimated $8,000.

But for a company as entrenched as ‘Chappell,’ the cost isn’t the point.

“He didn’t really know how to accept it,” project manager Gary Matthews said. “It was a very cool feeling as a person to be able to give back like that.”

So, after the saws, nails, and trailers are gone, Porter will sleep in the same house tonight but under a new roof.

“It couldn’t have happened at a better time of the year,” Porter said. “My birthday is in nine days.”

