78 Year old woman dies in Reeves County car crash

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday evening, 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn died when she was hit while driving and rolled over into a ditch.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Toyota was traveling westbound on IH-20 in the right lane with no rear lights at a low speed (posted speed limit was 80 MPH). A 2022 international truck with a trailer was also traveling westbound on IH-20 quickly approaching the Toyota from behind.

The truck ran into the Toyota, causing it to roll over into the westbound barrow ditch.

Arn died at the scene.

