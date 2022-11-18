The 51st Tejano Super Car Show returns to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The 51st Tejano Super Car Show is scheduled to kick off this weekend and the city of Odessa is welcoming it back with a ribbon cutting and a proclamation read by Mayor Javier Joven.

This show began in the 1950′s in southside Odessa, and it has become one of the most prestigious car shows in the region.

Contestants will compete for the best car in show this weekend for a cash prize and there will be live performances from various artists and bands.

The event promoter spoke with us and feels that lowriders in car shows have heavily impacted the Hispanic community.

“You know this car thing…It’s like a culture. It’s part of the Hispanic culture. You know, we have like the rodeo guys, the horses, you know, the traditional dresses for Cinco de Mayo and 16 de Diciembre. The lowriders is part of that Hispanic community,” said Nick Hernandez, event promoter for the 51st Tejano Super Car Show.

General admission tickets are only 25 dollars to attend this weekend.

For more information on the 51st annual Tejano Super Car Show, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.