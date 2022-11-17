Santa returns to Midland Park Mall for the holidays

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - The Santa Photo Experience at Midland Park Mall launches on November 18, 2022 and will be open through Christmas Eve.

Hours are Monday – Saturday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sundays.

Reservations are encouraged.

Make your Santa reservations today by clicking here.

Midland Park Mall will also host events with Santa this season including:

• Santa’s Arrival- Saturday, November 19th 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Join as Santa Clause is welcomed to Midland Park Mall. There will be giveaways (while supplies last), arts & crafts, and cookie decorating and letter’s to Santa. It will be a jolly good time!

• Caring Santa® – Sunday, December 4th 9:00am to 10:30am. Event is exclusively for children with special needs. Reservations are required for this private photo experience. There will be special giveaways for this event.

• Breakfast with Santa – Saturday, December 10th 9:00am to 10:00am o Join us to eat, drink and be merry with Santa Clause himself! It’s a jolly holiday tradition! We will have giveaways and activities for the kids. Space is limited.

