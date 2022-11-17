Nimitz seventh grader for threatening to bring a gun to school

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday. 

The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th-grade boy, did make the threat. 

The student was charged with the use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms on school property or a bus, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Police and campus leaders do not believe students nor staff were in danger but reiterated that every report of threat will be taken seriously and will result in appropriate consequences.

Breaking Bread Ministries of Midland getting ready for annual Thanksgiving Celebration
