The Midland Police Department urges citizens to be aware of charity scams

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As the holidays approach us, the Midland Police Department wants West Texans to be aware of scams from fake charities.

Midland Police Officer in the crime prevention unit, Chane Blandford says the three most common forms of scams are through email, phone calls, or through social media posts.

If a call or post sounds too good to be true, it’s a scam.

If it’s a supposedly relative calling asking for money about a medical issue, call that relative yourself and ask them.

And if the email, Facebook post, or call is asking for something urgently, it’s most likely a scam.

Scammers are always around, but especially during the holidays when people are more generous.

Whether you’re in Dallas, Houston, Austin, or the Midland/Odessa area, scams come in different forms.

Blandford urges citizens to be careful if they do plan to donate to charities that may not be well known.

“We wanna give, we wanna partake and we wanna share. That’s human nature you know, we wanna help out the community, that’s human nature,” said Blanford. “So before you do that, and it’s something you’ve never heard of before, do some investigating,”

Blandford says that the Midland Police Department has received calls from citizens about being scammed.

But since the majority of the accounts that are contacting people or asking for money may not even be located in the U.S., it makes it difficult for them to find them.

He says these fake charities also pop up during other times of need.

“Whenever there’s a catastrophic say a hurricane touching down that devastates the area, there are mock charities that pop up that say they’re for that but they’re really not,” said Blandford.

Blandford says if you aren’t sure whether or not the charity is legit, you can call Midland Police Department, and they can do a background check on the organization.

He also recommends donating to charities that are nationally known like Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and Blue Santa.

