Midland Police Department hosting Blue Santa Toy Drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is holding the Blue Santa Toy Drive. Blue and white striped collection boxes are out at the following locations:

Midland Police Department 601 N. Loraine

Bowlero 5320 W. Loop 250

Rogers Ford 4200 W. Wall St.

Classic Honda 3705 W. Wall St.

Hillander School 1600W. Wadley

Nalley-Pickle & Welch 3800 N Big Spring

The last day to donate is December 9, 2022, so gifts can be distributed to local non-profits from December 12th – 22nd.

Don’t miss a Blue Santa sighting! Mark your calendar to have Cookies and Coco with Blue Santa on Sunday, December 18, 2022, 4 pm-6 pm at Centennial Park.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.