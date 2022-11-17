Midland Police Department hosting Blue Santa Toy Drive

Blue Santa Toy Drive
Blue Santa Toy Drive(Midland Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is holding the Blue Santa Toy Drive. Blue and white striped collection boxes are out at the following locations:

  • Midland Police Department 601 N. Loraine
  • Bowlero 5320 W. Loop 250
  • Rogers Ford 4200 W. Wall St.
  • Classic Honda 3705 W. Wall St.
  • Hillander School 1600W. Wadley
  • Nalley-Pickle & Welch 3800 N Big Spring

The last day to donate is December 9, 2022, so gifts can be distributed to local non-profits from December 12th – 22nd.

Don’t miss a Blue Santa sighting! Mark your calendar to have Cookies and Coco with Blue Santa on Sunday, December 18, 2022, 4 pm-6 pm at Centennial Park.

