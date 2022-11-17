Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion

Justin Matthew Turney, 40.
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month.

Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney has not been convicted, but has been placed on probation. If he successfully completes his probation, he won’t have a conviction on his record.

District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson told KBest, if Turney completes his probation sentence he won’t be convicted of a felony offense but the charge will still show on his record.

District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson told KBest News that Turney is not working for his former school district and appropriate paperwork has been submitted to teaching credential agencies.

You can read CBS7′s original coverage here.

