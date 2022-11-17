Former Big Spring High School Baseball Coach sentenced to deferred adjudication probation

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Big Spring High School Baseball Coach Matthew Yanez was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation last week.

Yanez had been arrested for improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony offense, in April 2022. Last week he was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation. If Yanez successfully completes his 3 years of probation, the charge will be dismissed.

District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson told KBest, if Yanez completes his probation sentence he won’t be convicted of a felony offense but the charge will still show on his record.

District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson told KBest News that Yanez is not working for his former school district and appropriate paperwork has been submitted to teaching credential agencies.

