Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to the sheriff’s office.(SafakOguz via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker in Florida died after being crushed by 3,000 pounds of lumber, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a person working at Port Tampa Bay was helping clear the way for a forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber.

When the forklift operator hit the brakes, the lumber rolled forward and off the truck.

The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

