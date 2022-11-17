Christmas tree at Centennial Park is almost ready for the holidays

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Christmas tree that goes up every year in downtown Midland is almost finished.

It takes seven to eight business days to assemble, with a crew of about 10 people working the entire day.

The tree is 50 feet with 11 sections, 250 panels, 3,500 lights and 500 ornaments hand placed.

Director of Community Service for The City of Midland, Cristina Burns, said the tree is always a fun holiday attraction for members of the Midland community.

“People enjoy coming downtown and having the tree up to take pictures with their families, and so we always try to get it up before thanksgiving, so that families have the opportunity over the holidays to start getting their Christmas pictures,” Burns said.

Equipment for assembly and deconstruction include a lift and crane, with the tree remaining up until New Year’s.

Burns said they are getting ready for the lighting of the Christmas tree on December 6.

“Here at Centennial Park at 6:30 p.m., we are going to have two separate caroling groups one from Bowie Fine Arts Academy and then Midland High Legend Carolers will also be out here to sing, and so we invite the entire community to come and join us,” Burns said.

The CBS7 team will also be at the tree lighting where the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts will be live from Centennial Park.

