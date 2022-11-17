Breaking Bread Ministries of Midland getting ready for annual Thanksgiving Celebration

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Their main goal is to feed the hungry in Midland, doing so for more than 25 years.

Interim Executive Director of Breaking Bread, Pat Kneer, said the Thanksgiving celebration was created to bring all members of the community together during the holiday season for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“This is the second year that the Lowrider Community of West Texas has provided everything,” Kneer said. “They’re going to provide the food, the people to serve and it’s really a blessing to this ministry that they help us out in such a great way.”

The dinner is Friday, November 18, at 5 p.m. at Breaking Bread Ministries located at 400 E Florida in Midland.



