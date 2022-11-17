The Birth Center in Midland is now open for expecting families

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin’s only out of hospital birthing facility, The Birth Center is officially open in Midland.

They are a state licensed birthing facility.

“There’s a lot of people who want an alternative to the hospital who maybe aren’t comfortable with home birth but they do want a nice facility to deliver,” said Nurse Midwife and Clinical Director Courtney Luoma.

Luoma says the facility has been a 10 year dream in the making and it began when she first got pregnant.

“I wanted to bring certified midwives to Midland, and we didn’t have any certified nurse midwives practicing and at that point it kind of drew me towards midwifery,” said Luoma.

Home and natural births increased after the pandemic.

The facility has certified nurse midwives and registered nurses experienced in labor and delivery. They also have medical equipment that they can’t bring to a home birth setting.

“It’s just a good middle ground really between safety and the comfort of your home and just really a place for women who are looking for a holistic birthing experience,” said Luoma.

The center offers all prenatal care, postpartum services, birth services, childbirth education classes and lactation services.

The median age in midland is 31-years-old and about half of the population is married. So, there is a high concentration of families in the area.

“Midland really needed this birth center, the Permian Basin needed this option because the closest center before we opened was in Abilene or Lubbock,”said Luoma.

Luoma says they have people coming to them from all the way from Marfa Alpine, Big Spring and Seminole for their experience.

“I’ve been a registered nurse for 10 years and I’ve delivered almost 300 babies and I’ve been to almost 450 deliveries total and so I just feel like I’m prepared and ready to help women have good out of hospital birth experiences,” said Luoma.

It could even save you money depending on which insurance you have and how you pay.

