Be Excellent: Mary Hardin Holley

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mary Holley has a heart for the community, but especially for those in our community who have found themselves in trying times.

“You know, it’s just a tangible way that we can show somebody we care,” Holley said.

Holley is the Founder of Birthright Odessa, a pregnancy resource center for women who need a helping hand and/or someone to talk to.

“Somebody comes in, and often we see it. People come in very stressed and overwhelmed, but they leave with a smile on their faces. They just say, ‘thank you for helping me,” Holley explained.

Holley has committed her time between the two things most important to her, this organization and her mother whom she cares for each day.

“She’s got a lot on her plate, especially these last few years. She’s a caregiver at home. Trying to juggle volunteers anywhere, that’s a full-time job.” Said Alissa Copley, Co-Director of Birthright Odessa.

Copley has seen firsthand Holley’s commitment to others.

“She’s just such an amazing person like I said, just her compassion and her heart for people. She’s always there to listen, she calls and checks on all the volunteers each day when we’re on our shift,” Copley explained.

Holley has made it her mission to support those who find themselves needing a helping hand through pregnancy, whether it be by giving clothes and other essentials, to a shoulder to cry on.

“Anything we can do to help, we will do it. We will search and search until we find the help that they need,” Holley said.

Helping others has been and always will be Mary Holley’s mission in life.

“Just letting them know there’s help. That’s a wonderful feeling, there’s no greater feeling to me than that,” said Holley.

