A Bah Humbug Christmas light decoration

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s not Santa on the rooftop click click click.

It’s Bah Humbug Lighting on the rooftop making sure you have the best-decorated house on the block.

For the last 4 years, bah humbug lighting has been decorating houses and businesses for Christmas in the Midland and Odessa area.

For those who decorate their home, it’s no surprise that every year when you pull out your lights it’s either the lights aren’t working, wires are destroyed, the bulb is broken, or wires are knotted up to the point that you don’t even care anymore or the lights are dimmed, the list can go on and on.

Bah Humbug figured they could solve that issue.

“So, I figured there was a need for somebody to do a commercial grade product out here in the Permian Basin” Jeremy Martinez, Owner of Bah Humbug

And it doesn’t stop there, there are other holidays and events to decorate throughout the year.

“So, event lighting is something we’ve explored as far as weddings and other events. We also do Halloween lights. So we put the lights up before Halloween then change the bulbs to Halloween colors and then after Halloween go back out and change everything to Christmas colors” said Martinez

Martinez started his business as a way to make a living out of one of his favorite things to do as a child.

“I love putting up Christmas lights. When I was younger, I would go up to my house and put them up myself. I’d climb the ladder and my mom would be like I guess if you want to go ahead. I’d climb the ladder, go up there, and staple everything in. It was just the small Mimi lights outlining the roof, but we got it done” said Martinez

