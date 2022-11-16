REPORT: Forsan ISD employee arrested for improper relationship - educator and student

FORSAN, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBEST,a Forsan ISD employee, identified by the Big Spring Police Department as Kendall Phillips, was arrested for Improper Relationship - Educator and Student on Tuesday.

A statement released to KBEST from Forsan ISD, Superintendent Dane Richardson stated:

“On November 14, 2022, the District received an anonymous tip concerning interactions between an employee and a student. On receipt of the tip, the District immediately began its investigation and notified the proper authorities. The District is fully cooperating with Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the individual in question is no longer employed by FISD.’

