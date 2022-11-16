Public forum held in Midland amidst Hogan Park controversy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, Midland City Councilman John Norman held a public community forum at the MLK Center to discuss Hogan Park.

“You’re hiring people who don’t know what they’re doing, you tell me about government versus private sector, this is a sin,” said one attendee.

Community members had the chance to voice their opinions, ask questions and get answers from officials including Lori Blong, Robin Poole, Patrick Payton, John Norman, and Dan Corrales.

“There are more needs out there that you can see more readily like roads, like city services, and a lot of that money is present like you said mayor a lot of that money was spent today and we just want to see people happy,” said an attendee.

Residents’ questions included concern over why they weren’t able to vote on the park, many also said they want to see a District 2 Representative on the board for the park.

Another major topic of concern from Midlanders was the concept of inclusion.

“We need to include everybody because everybody should be able to go and we live in this district so we should be able to go to the park if nothing else, not that I’m gonna go but it should be open for me to go,” said an attendee.

Community members said they felt a lack of transparency in the planning for the project.

The idea of a public-private partnership to fund the park was also a major point of contention.

“You’re gonna have a combination of government and private coming together that is a destination for failure, a destination for failure,” said an attendee.

Funding for the park was also brought up, some asked for the money to instead help rebuild multiple parks and others wondered just how much money the park would cost.

“The reality is the reason that we’re at this place in this conversation with 28 to 30 million dollars and probably more is because the people who are donating the dollars from businesses and foundations want to see this done for Hogan Park,” said Payton.

The Hogan Park controversy began after Poole suggested in a Midland Reporter-Telegram Op-ed the cost for the renovation would be around $550 million.

While the Midland quality of place conservancy presented the price as a $55 million project.

“If we can just focus on the first 25 years and look at some solutions for how to fund those maintenance costs I think we’ll find a way to get the conservancy the funding that they need but it will also protect the taxpayers,” said Poole.

Negotiations are happening between the conservancy and the city for the contract but nothing has been signed.

