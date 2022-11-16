The Midland community expressed their concerns after the indictments of educators

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Concerned citizens went to the Midland City Council meeting today to speak their minds about the recent indictments of former and current employees from Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland.

Supporters for both Midland Christian and Trinity school, came out to the meeting to share their disappointment, and to call for an independent investigation toward the Midland Police Department.

City Hall was packed at today’s meeting, after last weeks indictment by a grand jury for former and current employees from Midland christian and Trinity school.

Community members came out to ask the city council to look into investigating the indictment, and the Midland Police Department.

Many of the speakers say that because of this indictment, teachers that choose to go to Midland to work, now have to fear that they can be arrested due to an accident.

“We are telling teachers you need to be afraid for your job, you need to be afraid to stand in front of your classroom, you need to be afraid every time a student falls, every time a desk falls, every time a picture falls off the wall. We’re telling you, you need to be afraid because you can be arrested because an accident can occur in your classroom,” said Midland resident Nate Saxton.

Board of Trustee for Trinity, Jananne McLaughlin, questioned why it took so long for an arrest report to come out, and why it took 12 police officers to arrest an educator.

She says the city council has to give attention to this matter so that parents, students and teachers can have trust toward them.

“And I know that if this can happen to these fine people, this can happen to any of us,” said McLaughlin.

Midland residents did say that they respect law enforcement and respect the hard work they do, but say that some things need to change to better Midland.

“The stand that I saw these people take is on a different level than what we are seeing here today. Let’s lift up more of those types of people, and prevent these few bad apples from spoiling the rest of our hardworking law enforcement,” said Midland resident, Gaines Myer.

A city spokesperson says the city council is deliberating on what they will do, and that the Midland Police Department cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.