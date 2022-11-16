Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin discuss low literacy rates in the Permian Basin, impact on community

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday, November 16, The Midland Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of Education luncheon, where the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin discussed low literacy rates in the Permian basin and how it impacts the community.

A study by the American Institutes of Research revealed that over 1/3 of adults in the Permian Basin read at or below a 3rd grade level.

Board of Director of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin and owner of Premier Energy Services LLC, Adrian Carrasco, said the event was about bringing awareness.

“Literacy is important and impacts so many things it impacts the home, community, employers and employees,” Carrasco said.

Executive Director of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian basin and panelist, John Trischitti III, said this problem is more severe than people think.

“We really hope to also kind of broaden peoples view about literacy, that it’s not just an education issue it’s a social issue is how people kind of rise out of the social cycles of poverty, and food insecurity,” Trischitti said. “It’s how you better yourself for jobs and workforce development, health literacy, financial literacy all of that is built upon the building block of having those basic literacy skills.”

Carrasco said being involved in the oil and gas industry, there is currently a skilled worker problem.

“The takeaway today is to make sure that we invest in our employees and utilize the programs and organizations that are here that can make that happen,” Carrasco said. “So, at the end of the day if we do all this together, we improve life, we change lives and we improve our economy and community.”

Trischitti said he looks forward to the solution of the ongoing literacy issue.

“With the Chamber, Abell Hanger has been very supportive of us, Pioneer, Diamondback a lot of those energy companies are already engaged in this literacy work, so when everyone comes together and decides that there’s a common goal that’s when you really can start to see change.”

For more information to learn about the literacy issue in the community and resources for help can be found here.

