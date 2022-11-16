ECISD teaching program sees early success

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There’s a nationwide teacher shortage as tenured teachers are leaving the industry, and prospective teachers are avoiding it altogether.

But Ector County ISD is not having that problem thanks partly to a hiring program designed to recruit people from the Permian Basin.

“We kinda have that on-again and off-again relationship with the oilfield more than anything,” said Debbie Bynum, the ECISD Director of Talent Development.

That includes some teachers.

“My family and I moved here in February of this year,” said Kendra Hodges, whose husband works in the oilfield.

Looking to switch careers when her family moved to West Texas, she honed in on academics through a program called Odessa Pathway to Teaching.

“I joined the program in February,” she said.

‘Pathway’ is an 18-month teaching certification crash course and one that’s been a boon for ECISD.

“Thus far, the program has been very successful,” Bynum said. “We’ve been able to bring in about 20-to-25 teachers each year who are actually working on their certification.”

Teachers like Hodges, who teaches chemistry and physics at Permian High School.

“They pack in a lot of information in a short amount of time, but all of it is relevant, and none is fluff,” Hodges said. “You make use of it every single day.”

ECISD is one of three school districts in the state that uses a program like ‘Pathway,’ and it’s taken a bite out of any potential teacher shortage.

“Fingers crossed, with glowing recommendations and scores through the program, I’ll be certified by June,” Hodges said.

And she encourages anyone looking into teaching to take on the challenge.

“I learned more about myself and the world than I ever thought possible,” she said.

Bynum said the application window starts in September and runs through February each year. More information can be found here.

