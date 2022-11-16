5.3 Earthquake shakes Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 5.3 Earthquake occurred North-West of Reeves County.

The Earthquake was about 3 miles in depth.

Viewers have reported feeling the earthquake as far North as Lubbock, as far West as Midland, and South of Alpine.

A 2.6 magnitude aftershock occurred about an hour after the original Earthquake.

No damage has been reported,

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.