5.3 Earthquake shakes Reeves County
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the United States Geological Survey, a 5.3 Earthquake occurred North-West of Reeves County.
The Earthquake was about 3 miles in depth.
Viewers have reported feeling the earthquake as far North as Lubbock, as far West as Midland, and South of Alpine.
A 2.6 magnitude aftershock occurred about an hour after the original Earthquake.
No damage has been reported,
