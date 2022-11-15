The Salvation Army needs help from the community this holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At the Midland Salvation Army there is a need for volunteers to ring the bell, support for the angel tree program and people to serve holiday meals.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is their biggest fundraiser of the year, profits collected support the salvation army services and programs.

Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army, Captain Robert Coriston, said as of now they don’t have many bell ringers.

“We need people to volunteer to ring, to go out there either your family, your organization your individual, you need community service hours it’s a good chance to go out there,” Coriston said

This year the Angel Tree Program, which helps provide Christmas gifts for children, has 1,200 kids in need more than any year in the past.

Coriston said the distribution of gifts is his favorite part about the program.

“When you see somebody that wasn’t sure their kid was going to have a good Christmas, and they see the size of the bag of toys for their kiddo and their Christmas meal we slip in there with it, you see the gratitude, you see the tears you see the thankfulness in the heart,” Coriston said.

The Salvation Army will serve a Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas meal to their shelter residents and community members, where volunteers are always welcome.

Coriston says any help from the community is appreciated.

“We want to continue to meet these needs all year around, that goes for Odessa, Big Spring, it goes for every Salvation Army in the Permian Basin and around the country,” Coriston said. “But the great part about this is that we get to collectively do this together, so if you can help, we would love you to walk alongside with us.”

Angel trees are located at Midland Park mall and the County Library, and anyone who has adopted an angel, presents need to be returned by December 7 in time for distribution.

To volunteer to a bell ringer, click here.

For more information about getting involved with the Salvation Army this holiday season can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.